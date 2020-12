Prague (Czech Republic), 21/12/2020.- Dancers of the Czech National Ballet perform during a general rehearsal for a live broadcast of 'The Nutcracker - A Christmas Carol' at the National Theatre in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 December 2020. The Czech government decided all theatre events are prohibited from 12 October 2020 due to new measures to counter a surge of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Therefore the Czech National Ballet and Czech Television decided to provide this traditional Christmas ballet performance in front of an empty audience by live television broadcast in the pre-Christmas time in compliance with strict hygiene measures. The project aims to be a symbolic expression that giving joy is meaningful and important in happy as well as difficult times. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK