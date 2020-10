Yancheng (China), 14/10/2020.- A man stands on his fishing boat anchored on East China Sea cost in Tiaozini Wetland near Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, 14 October 2020. Tiaozini has the world's largest intertidal wetland (3 million hectares). It is one of the most important coastal wetland ecosystems in the world and a key area on the East Asia-Australia migratory bird migration route. Wetland on the edge of East China Sea is used for large amount of wind turbines. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET