Kangra (India), 10/09/2020.- Hindu devotees offer prayers outside the Bajreshwari temple in Kangra Himachal Pradesh, India, 10 September 2020. All temples of Himachal Pradesh will reopen 10 September 2020 after they were closed to people in March to check the spread of coronavirus. (Abierto) EFE/EPA/SANJAY BAID

Srinagar (India), 10/09/2020.- A laborer carries tyres over his shoulders and head as he climbs a ladder to place them on a bus roof in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 10 September 2020. The Indian Kashmir government started conducting rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 on bus conductors and drivers to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the region. Indian Kashmir is witnessing a spike in the coronavirus positive cases with 832 persons having died of the deadly virus while the reports of 47,542 persons have returned positive for COVID-19. India has the second highest total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in world. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN