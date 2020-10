Great Salt Lake (United States), 05/10/2020.- A photograph made with a drone shows a railroad causeway cutting across the Great Salt Lake, Utah, 05 October 2020. Different levels of salinity cause the different colors, with an algae that flourishes in higher salt content causing the red pigment. Utah'Äôs Great Sake Lake has lost 50 percent of its volume since the arrival of Mormon pioneers in 1847. Two decades of drought are not the only reason for the lake'Äôs shrinking shoreline'Äîabove average temperatures, and water diversion for agriculture and drinking water, are also to blame. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO