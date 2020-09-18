-FOTODELDÍA-Juniper Hills (California, Estados Unidos), 18/09/2020.- Megan (i) y Riley (d) observan desde lejos las llamas de un incendio cerca de un rancho en el Bosque Nacional Ángeles en Juniper Hills, al noreste de los Ángeles, California, EE. UU., 17 de septiembre de 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

ARANDA DE DUERO (BURGOS), 18/09/2020.- Las Lluvias caídas en zona de la denominación de origen de la Ribera del Duero retrasan la vendimia aunque benefician la preparación del campo para otros cultivos. EFE/ Paco Santamaria

-FOTODELDÍA-PRAGA (REP. CHECA), 18/09/2020.- La polaca Aleksandra Stach compite en una serie (C1) en el Campeonato Europeo de Slalom de Piragüismo que se celebra en Praga, República Checa, 18 de septiembre de 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

-FOTODELDIA- Yeongcheon (Corea del Sur), 18/09/2020.- Varios operarios cortan la hierba en un cementerio dentro de los preparativos para Chuseok, la festividad surcoreana de la cosecha que se celebra en otoño, este viernes 18 de septiembre, en Yeongcheon, Corea del Sur. EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Prague (Czech Republic), 18/09/2020.- Monica Doria of Andorra competes in the women's Kayak (K1) heats at the Canoe Slalom European Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, 18 September 2020. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Moscow (Russian Federation), 18/09/2020.- The sun lit up the building after rain in Moscow, Russia, 18 September 2020. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Singapore (Singapore), 18/09/2020.- A view of the 'Royal Family' themed lantern sculptures for the Mid-Autumn Festival on display at Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, 18 September 2020. The Mid-Autumn festival, also called the Lantern or Mooncake Festival, traditionally falls on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar and is celebrated with families getting together eating mooncakes and lighting lanterns. The Mid-Autumn festival will fall on 01 October this year. (Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

