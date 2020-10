The Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales offers a press conference, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 October 2020. Evo said this Monday from Buenos Aires that 'sooner or later' he will return to Bolivia and reiterated that the processes against him are 'part of a dirty war', after, according to exit polls, his candidate, Luis Arce, he will win Sunday's elections in the first round. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni