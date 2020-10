Washington (United States), 22/10/2020.- Protestors dressed in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale gather outside the Supreme Court as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett'Äôs nomination to be a Supreme Court Justice in Washington, DC, USA, 22 October 2020. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

London (United Kingdom), 22/10/2020.- An inflatable man is pulled past a view of the Tower of London to promote the film "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in London, Britain, 22 October 2020. Rudy Giuliani the personal attorney of US President Donald Trump features in the film having and indiscreet encounter with actor playing Boratvïs daughter in hotel room. (Cine, Kazajstán, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL