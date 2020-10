Photograph of a mural of Pele and Muhammad Ali by the artist Luis Bueno, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 23 October 2020. Edson Arantes do Nascimento 'Pele', the king, turned 80 this Friday. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, 'Pele', El Rey, turns 80 this Friday. He makes him 'lucid', despite his health problems, and sure of having 'made a little mistake' in a life marked by records that placed him at the top of the football Olympus. If the Brazilian star is absolutely certain of something, it is that God was 'very good' to him in his eight decades of life, in which he conquered three soccer World Cups, more than 1,000 goals and the title of the best player of the 20th century. EFE/ Fernando Bizerra