Karachi (Pakistan), 29/10/2020.- A view of an illuminated mosque with colorful decoration lights for the celebrations for Mawlid al-Nabi, birth anniversary of Muslims' beloved Prophet Muhammad in Karachi, Pakistan, 29 October 2020. Mawlid of Prophet Muhammad is observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal (The third month of the Islamic calander) in Sunni Islam and 17th day in Shiite Islam. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Taipei (Taiwan), 24/10/2020.- A man checks the temperature of visitors at Xingtian Temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 24 October 2020. Taiwan people feel lucky and unreal as coronavirus is no longer a worry in Taiwan. Except for wearing face masks on public transport and washing hands more often, life have returned to normal in Taiwan which has one of the lowest Covid-19 infection and mortality rates. Taiwan so far has reported only 550 confirmed cases of infection, mostly imported and seven deaths, due to Taiwan's asking people to wear face masks and halting inbound and outbound group tours after the outbreak of Covid-19 in China. EFE/EPA/DAVID CHANG