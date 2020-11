Banda Aceh (Indonesia), 03/11/2020.- People step over photos of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 03 November 2020. The protest was held in response to Macron's comments following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Macron vowed his country would not give up publishing such cartoons, a statement that sparked outrage in the Muslim world. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK