Philadelphia (United States), 05/11/2020.- A supporter of US President Donald J. Trump wears a mask of vice-president Joe Biden as he attends a protest outside the vote counting center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 05 November 2020, USA. The 2020 US Presidential Election result remains undetermined as votes continued to be counted in several key states. (Protestas, Estados Unidos, Filadelfia) EFE/EPA/MARIO CRUZ

Washington (United States), 27/08/2020.- (FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump delivers his acceptance speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020 (reissued 06 November 2020). According to media reports citing election officials, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania. An official win of the state would push Biden over the 270 electoral votes necessary to become the 46th President of the United States. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO *** Local Caption *** 55537332