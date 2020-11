Karachi (Pakistan), 11/11/2020.- A man walks on the beach as the sun sets at the beach in Karachi, Pakistan, 11 November 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Warsaw (Poland), 11/11/2020.- Participants of the Independence March burn fireworks at the Charles de Gaulle roundabout in Warsaw, Poland, 11 November 2020. This year's Independence March is held under the slogan 'Our civilization, our principles'. Due to the epidemic, the participants of today's march will travel through the streets of Warsaw by cars and motorbikes. (Incendio, Polonia, Varsovia) EFE/EPA/TOMASZ GZELL POLAND OUT