Istanbul (Turkey), 16/11/2020.- A Turkish bride and her husband pose after their wedding ceremony with Sultanahmet Mosque (L) and Hagia Sophia Mosque (R) in the background during the sunset, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 November 2020. (Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Moscow (Russian Federation), 14/11/2020.- A view of the decorated street for Christmas and New Year during pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, 16 November 2020. Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree abolishing New Year and Christmas corporate events and mass celebrations in Moscow. According to official information, in the past 24 hours Russia registered 22778 included 6360 in Moscow new cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV