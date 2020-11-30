-FOTODELDÍA-Miskolc (Hungary), 30/11/2020.- La nieve cubre parte de una rosa en Miskolc, Hungría, 30 de noviembre de 2020. EFE/EPA/Janos Vajda HUNGARY OUT

-FOTODELDIA- GRAF7568. MADRID, 30/11/2020.- Concentración de vecinos de la Cañada Real frente a la Consejería de Vivienda para protestar por los cortes de luz - EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Kolkata (India), 30/11/2020.- Indian devotees decorate the bank of river Ganges with thousands of earthen lamps to celebrate Dev Dipawali festival in Kolkata, Eastern India, 30 November 2020. According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik is known as the eighth lunar month of the year. The Full Moon Day, also known as the Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik, is known as Kartik Purnima. Many Hindu devotees take a dip in the holy waters of rivers, such as the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Godavari, since it is believed the holy rivers on this day washes away one's sin and brings prosperity to one's life. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Budapest (Hungary), 30/11/2020.- A medical student takes a COVID-19 test swab sample from a staff member at a kindergarten in Budapest, Hungary, 30 November 2020. Hungary is testing health, social and childcare workers nationwide for COVID-19. (Hungría) EFE/EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT

Kolkata (India), 30/11/2020.- Indian devotees decorate the bank of river Ganges with thousands of earthen lamps to celebrate Dev Dipawali festival in Kolkata, Eastern India, 30 November 2020. According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik is known as the eighth lunar month of the year. The Full Moon Day, also known as the Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik, is known as Kartik Purnima. Many Hindu devotees take a dip in the holy waters of rivers, such as the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Godavari, since it is believed the holy rivers on this day washes away one's sin and brings prosperity to one's life. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

-FOTODELDIA- GRAFAND4469. ESPARTINAS (SEVILLA), 30/11/2020.- El sol sale por el horizonte en Espartinas (Sevilla), hoy lunes 30 de noviembre, último día del mes de noviembre en el que la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé en Andalucía levante fuerte en el Estrecho, cielos nubosos y precipitaciones ocasionales en el tercio occidental, más intensos a primeras horas. EFE/Julio Muñoz

-FOTODELDIA- Amritsar (India), 30/11/2020.- Un devoto enciende varias velas ante el Templo Dorado, el lugar más santo para los sij, durante las celebraciones por el 551º aniversario de nacimiento de Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, el primer gurú sij, en Amritsar (India). EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

-FOTODELDIA- VATICANO 30/11/2020.- Vista de la cúpula de la basílica de San Pedro junto con el árbol de Navidad de 28 metros que se ha instalado este lunes en la Plaza de San Pedro, en el Vaticano. EFE/ Claudio Peri

-FOTODELDIA- Amritsar (India), 30/11/2020.- Un devoto sij se baña en las estanque sagrado del Templo Dorado, el lugar más santo para los sij, durante las celebraciones por el 551º aniversario de nacimiento de Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, el primer gurú sij, en Amritsar (India) este lunes. EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Riga (Latvia), 30/11/2020.- People make a snowperson in Riga, Latvia, 30 November 2020. (Letonia) EFE/EPA/Toms Kalnins

Kolkata (India), 30/11/2020.- A devotee holds an earthen lamp while offering a prayer on the bank of river Ganges to celebrate Dev Dipawali festival in Kolkata, Eastern India, 30 November 2020. According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik is known as the eighth lunar month of the year. The Full Moon Day, also known as the Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik, is known as Kartik Purnima. Many Hindu devotees take a dip in the holy waters of rivers, such as the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Godavari, since it is believed the holy rivers on this day washes away one's sin and brings prosperity to one's life. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Yangon (Myanmar), 30/11/2020.- The full moon shines behind the lighted up holy Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 November 2020. (Birmania) EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO