São Paulo, 01 de dez. (EFE) - A EFE elabora todos os dias uma seleção das imagens mais impactantes e de destaque sobre o que acontece no mundo diariamente.
Moscow (Russian Federation), 30/11/2020.- Decorations for Christmas and New Year in front of St. Basil's Cathedral amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 30 November 2020. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, signed a decree abolishing New Year and Christmas corporate events and mass celebrations in the city, reports state. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
Bangalore (India), 01/12/2020.- People from different human rights organizations hold placards during a protest against BJP-lead government and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adithyanath over the so-called 'love Jihad' law, in Bangalore, India, 01 December 2020. A group of protesters gathered to condemn the so-called 'love Jihad' term which is used to refer to inter-religious marriage involving Muslim men. The Uttar Pradesh government has passed an ordinance that provides a jail term of up to five years for 'forced conversions' in order to marry. Supporters of the law say it will help put an end to what they claim to be Muslim men reportedly targeting non-Muslim girls and persuading them into love and marriage for conversion into Islam. Criticizers say each person must have the right to choose their partner and that matters of belief cannot be watched by the state. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV
-FOTODELDIA- EA2423. KARACHI (PAKISTÁN), 01/12/2020.- Una enfermera suministra la vacuna de la polio a un niño en Karachi, Pakistán, este martes. EFE/ Shahzaib Akber
London (United Kingdom), 01/12/2020.- A Shop worker restocks a closed store on Oxford Street in London, Britain 01 December, 2020. The second UK national lockdown is set to end on 02 December 2020 allowing non essential shops to trade ahead of the traditionally busy Christmas season. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL
Garmisch-partenkirchen (Germany), 01/12/2020.- A photo taken with zoom during a long time exposure shows Christmas lights and seasonal decoration illuminating the historic Ludwigstrasse in the Partenkirchen borough of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 01 December 2020. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND
Jordan Valley (-), 01/12/2020.- White Storks stand on a pole of electricity during sunset in the Jordan valley, 01 December 2020. (Jordania) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AME2269. QUITO (ECUADOR), 01/12/2020.- Fotografía sin fechar y cedida por la Red de Destinos Urbanos Latinoamericanos (RDUL) que muestra las cúpulas de la famosa Iglesia de la Compañía en Quito (Ecuador). Nueve ciudades de América Latina han lanzado este martes una campaña conjunta para reactivar el turismo y contribuir así al desarrollo económico de sus países después de la fase más dura de la pandemia del coronavirus. EFE/ Rdul SOLO USO EDITORIAL NO VENTAS
-FOTODELDIA- EA2433. COPENHAGEN, 01/12/2020.- Un pingüino de Humboldt espera en un cubo a ser vacunado de la gripe aviar en el zoo de Copenhague, Dinamarca, este martes. EFE/ Mads Claus Rasmussen
-FOTODELDIA- EA2472. BASILEA (SUIZA), 01/12/2020.- La obra "Péndulo de Newton", tres esferas de vidrio rellenas de ácido sulfúrico, ácido nítrico y glicerina, del artista alemán Katja Aufleger expuesta en el Museo Tinguely en BAsilea, Suiza, este martes. EFE/ Georgios Kefalas
-FOTODELDIA- SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA) 01/12/2020.- Una tormenta se aproxima desde la costa de Wollongong a Sidney, , Australia este martes. EFE/ Dean Lewins PROHIBIDO SU USO EN AUSTRALIA Y NUEVA ZEALANDA
-FOTODELDIA- Tokio (Japón) 01/12/2020.- Varios fotógrafos observan los anillos olímpicos tras tomar fotos frente al lago del Odaiba Marine Park, este martes, en Tokio (Japón). El logo de los Juegos Olímpicos se volvió a instalar en su localización original tras realizarse trabajos de mantenimiento. Los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio se disputarán del 23 de julio al 8 de agosto de 2021. EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
-FOTODELDIA- Peshawar (Pakistán), 01/12/2020.- Un ciudadano se arregla la barba en una barbería de Peshawar (Pakistán) este martes, Día Mundial de la Lucha contra el Sida. Según el sector médico, los cortes con cuchillas de afeitar sin esterilizar son uno de los principales motivos de contagio de la enfermedad.EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB