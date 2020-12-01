Bangalore (India), 01/12/2020.- People from different human rights organizations hold placards during a protest against BJP-lead government and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adithyanath over the so-called 'love Jihad' law, in Bangalore, India, 01 December 2020. A group of protesters gathered to condemn the so-called 'love Jihad' term which is used to refer to inter-religious marriage involving Muslim men. The Uttar Pradesh government has passed an ordinance that provides a jail term of up to five years for 'forced conversions' in order to marry. Supporters of the law say it will help put an end to what they claim to be Muslim men reportedly targeting non-Muslim girls and persuading them into love and marriage for conversion into Islam. Criticizers say each person must have the right to choose their partner and that matters of belief cannot be watched by the state. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV