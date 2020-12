Istanbul (Turkey), 03/12/2020.- A man mourns near coffin of his relative who died from Covid-19 at the Kucukcekmece Municipality Morgue in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 December 2020. The Health Ministry has registered 32,381 more coronavirus infections, including 6,511 symptomatic cases, for the past 24 hours. The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 520,167. The country's death toll rose by 187 to 14,316, according to the ministry, while the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality reported 232 deaths of an 'infectious disease' for the city alone. Turkey ranked first among European countries in the number of patients Covid-19. (Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA