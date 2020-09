Lima (Peru), 18/09/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Peru that shows President Martin Vizcarra as he arrives at the headquarters of Congress to face the session in which his impeachment will be debated, in Lima, Peru, 18 September 2020. on 17 September, a day before Congress submits him to a political trial that calls for his dismissal for an alleged 'moral incapacity', Vizcarra stated that his country should not be distracted 'in sterile discussions'. (Lanzamiento de disco) EFE/EPA/ANDINA/ Presidency of Peru / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES