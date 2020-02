Fiumicino (rome) (Italy), 02/02/2020.- Chinese travelers wearing face masks wait for their flight back to China at Leonardo Da Vinci Rome airport in Fiumicino, Italy, 02 February 2020. 'We have isolated the coronavirus' said the Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza during a press conference at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, Italy, on 02 February 2020. 'Having isolated the virus means many opportunities to study, understand and better verify what you can do it to block the spread. It will be made available to the whole international community. Now it will be easier to treat it.' (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/TELENEWS