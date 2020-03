Shenzhen (China), 13/03/2020.- A woman seats in her street shop on the world-wide famous Shenzhen Electronics Market in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, 13 March 2020. Daily life in China has been heavily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and spread around the world with China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea heavily affected. The disease has so far killed at least 4,600 people and infected over 123,000 others worldwide. (Italia, Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI