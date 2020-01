London (United Kingdom), 29/01/2020.- Surgical masks are worn as people walk through the Chinatown district of London, Britain, 29 January 2020. Media reports on 29 January 2020 state British Airways has suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The death toll from the outbreak of coronavirus in China has reached 132 and infected more than 6000 others, according to media reports. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL