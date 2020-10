Dhaka (Bangladesh), 12/10/2020.- People attend cultural event as part of a protest against rape and sexual assaults on women as they demand justices at the Shahbagh area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 October 2020. Reports state that the Bangladesh government on 12 October approved an amendment to a draft law incorporating the provision of the death sentence for rape amid countrywide protests against sexual assaults on women. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM