Raigad (India), 25/08/2020.- A handout photo made available by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows members of the NDRF during a rescue operation at the site of a building collapse in Raigad, Maharashtra, India, 25 August 2020. According to media reports, five people were killed in the collapse. EFE/EPA/NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES