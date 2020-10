Goodyear (United States), 28/10/2020.- Air Force One carrying US President Donald J. Trump lands at a campaign rally at Goodyear Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 28 October 2020. Arizona, which has been a traditionally Republican majority state, is in play in the 2020 presidential election with polls showing that Democratic challenger Joe Biden may win the state and democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly may complete the flip from republican to democrat in major political offices. (Elecciones, Estados Unidos, Fénix) EFE/EPA/RICK D'ELIA