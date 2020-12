Santiago (Chile), 24/12/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Chile that shows nurse Zulema Riquelme while receiving the vaccine against covid-19, at the Metropolitan Hospital in Santiago, Chile, 24 December 2020. Chile became the second country in Latin America to start the vaccination process against COVID-19 after Mexico, by immunizing several members of the health sector just hours after receiving the first batch of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. EFE/EPA/Presidency of Chile HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES