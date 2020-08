Beirut (Lebanon), 07/08/2020.- The rubble from buildings in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 August 2020. Lebanese Health Ministry on 07 August said at least 154 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER