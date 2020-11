Washington (United States), 18/11/2020.- People in vehicles are tested with a swab at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site operated by the District of Columbia, with the US Capitol seen in the background, in Washington, DC, USA, 18 November 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing down in the United States, where record daily cases and hospitalizations are straining the health care system. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS