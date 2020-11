Kolkata (India), 26/11/2020.- Maradona fan club members hold candles with Maradona's picture posters as they pray for their soccer hero in Kolkata Eastern India 26 November 2020. Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after a heart attack on 25 November 2020. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY