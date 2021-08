Kabul (Afghanistan), 16/08/2021.- A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows crowds on the tarmac of Kabul International Airport, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021. Several people were reportedly killed at Kabul airport on 16 August as Afghans were attempting to hang on a moving US military plane leaving the airport. Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar earlier in the day declared victory and an end to the decades-long war in Afghanistan, a day after the insurgents entered Kabul to take control of the country. Baradar, who heads the Taliban political office in Qatar, released a short video message after President Ashraf Ghani fled and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (Afganistán, Catar) EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES