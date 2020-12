Dubai (United Arab Emirates), 23/12/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Dubai Government of Media Office shows several vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 December 2020. The Gulf emirate of Dubai has started to give the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to people on 23 December 2020. (Emiratos Árabes Unidos) EFE/EPA/DUBAI GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Dubai (United Arab Emirates), 23/12/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Dubai Government of Media Office shows a nurse (L) from Dubai Health Authority (DHA) receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 December 2020. The Gulf emirate of Dubai has started to give the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to people on 23 December 2020. (Emiratos Árabes Unidos) EFE/EPA/DUBAI GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES