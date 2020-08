New York (United States), 05/08/2020.- People gather for a rally calling on the United States Congress to pass new legislation extending now-expired unemployment benefits to people that are being economically affected by the coronavirus pandemic, in New York, New York, USA, 05 August 2020. Congressional Democrats and Republicans are negotiating on whether or not to provide new benefit checks for the millions of people who are out of work in the United States. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE