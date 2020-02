Yokohama (Japan), 16/02/2020.- Buses with closed curtains arrive at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal where the Diamond Princess cruise ship is docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 16 February 2020. The US are preparing the evacuation of some 400 American citizens aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON