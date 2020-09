USA POLITICS CPAC CONFERENCE:National Harbor (United States), 28/02/2020.- Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, speaks at the 47th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, 28 February 2020. The American Conservative Union's CPAC continues through 29 February. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER