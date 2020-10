Bangbo (Thailand), 22/10/2020.- A handout photo released by Praram Command Fire and Rescue Center shows a Thai firefighters extinguishing a fire after a gas pipe exploded in Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 22 October 2020. Two people were killed and 20 people wounded after gas leaked from a pipe causing the explosion and fire, police said. (Incendio, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/PRARAM COMMAND FIRE AND RESCUE CENTER HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES