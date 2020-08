Beirut (Lebanon), 13/08/2020.- U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale (L) listens to an NGO volunteer during his visit to a main NGOs gathering point near the scene of the last week'Äôs explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, 13 August 2020. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/Hussein Malla / POOL POOl PICTURE