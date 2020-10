Conflans Saint-honorine (France), 17/10/2020.- A waiter cleans a bar terrace just minute before a city-wide night time curfew goes into effect in Paris, France, 17 October 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron announced on 14 October that a curfew would be established for a minimum duration of four weeks in Paris and eight other cities across France to reduce the spread of COVID-19 after a surge in cases of coronavirus across the country. The curfew prohibits leaving one's house between 9pm and 6am unless a valid motive is presented. (Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris (France), 16/10/2020.- People wear protective face masks as they look out at the Paris skyline from Montmartre at nightfall, just hours before a city-wide night time curfew goes into effect in Paris, France, 16 October 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron announced on 14 October that a curfew would be established for a minimum duration of four weeks in Paris and eight other cities across France to reduce the spread of COVID-19 after a surge in cases of coronavirus across the country. The curfew prohibits leaving one's house between 9pm and 6am unless a valid motive is presented. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Paris (France), 22/10/2020.- The logo of the new app 'Everyone against the Covid' (Tous Anti Covid) is displayed on a screen during a press conference at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, 22 October 2020, announcing the changeover of several departments to 'maximum alert' and new curfew measures in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Francia) EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT