Turin (Italy), 24/02/2020.- A woman wearing protective mask walks in Turin, Italy, 24 February 2020. Italian authorities announced on the day that there are over 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease in the country, with at least seven deaths. Precautionary measures and ordinances to tackle the spreading of the deadly virus included the closure of schools, gyms, museums and cinemas in the affected areas in northern Italy. (Cine, Italia) EFE/EPA/TINO ROMANO