USA DRIVE IN THEATER GRADUATION:Winchester (United States), 08/06/2020.- Pioneer Valley High School seniors in their caps and gowns, watch graduation ceremonies for the Pioneer Valley High School class of 2020 on the large screen, at the Northfield Drive-In, in Winchester, New Hampshire, USA, 08 June 2020. Pioneer Valley High School, despite drawing students from three states; Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, had a graduation class of only 40 students in 2020. Principal Kevin Burke wanted to make sure that his seniors had a unique send off from high school and when the owners of the Northfield Drive-In, Julia and Steven Wiggin offered to host the graduation, Burke jumped at the opportunity. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER