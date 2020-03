Woerden (Netherlands), 19/03/2020.- Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Eric Wiebes (L) during his visit to the Jumbo distribution center in Woerden, The Netherlands, 19 March 2020. Distribution centers across the country have been working overtime since the start of the pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Rotterdam (Netherlands), 19/03/2020.- Employees of the Franciscus Gasthuis receive roses in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 19 March 2020. Reportedly the flowers would normally be sent to Rome as decoration for the 'Urbi et orbi' blessing and Easter masses. The Dutch rose grower has now donated the flowers to hospitals as it is expected that the religious events are taking place without the public due to the Corona virus. (Países Bajos; Holanda, Roma) EFE/EPA/RAMON MANGOLD