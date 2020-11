Paris (France), 09/11/2020.- Former French President Francois Hollande (L) and President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher (R) attend a ceremony at the Pantheon, honouring the World War I soldiers and French author Maurice Genevoix who will be inducted to the Pantheon where key figures from France's history are honoured, in Paris, France, 11 November 2020, as part of the commemorations marking the 102nd anniversary of the 11 November 1918 Armistice, ending World War I (WWI). France on 11 November moves the remains of World War I writer Maurice Genevoix into its Pantheon of national heroes in Paris, an honour championed by the French president to encourage remembrance of the conflict. Genevoix wrote five memoirs of his time as a frontline soldier experiencing the horrors of trench warfare in the conflict, which he later collected into a single book 'Ceux de 14' ('Men of 14'). (Francia) EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT