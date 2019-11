Washington (United States), 20/11/2019.- US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland (R) listens to his attorney Robert Luskin (L), during his testimony to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2019. The impeachment inquiry is being led by three congressional committees and was launched following a whistleblower's complaint that alleges US President Trump requested help from the President of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. (Abierto, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER