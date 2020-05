Salgotarjan (Hungary), 25/05/2020.- The hands of a child is disinfected at the Mackovar Kindergarten in Salgotarjan, Hungary, 25 May 2020. The Hungarian government allowed rural nurseries and kindergartens to reopen from 25 May and the ones in the capital from 02 June. Kindergartens were closed to children as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus from 16 March in Hungary. (Abierto, Hungría) EFE/EPA/PETER KOMKA HUNGARY OUT