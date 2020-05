Rome (Italy), 13/05/2020.- Soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize the Basilica Don Bosco in Rome, Italy, 13 May 2020. Countries around the globe are starting to ease lockdown restrictions, which were implemented as part of measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, in an effort to restart their economies and help people return to their daily routines. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI