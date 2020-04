Mumbai (India), 14/04/2020.- General view of migrant workers gathering to protest against the extension of the lockdown near the Bandra railway station in Mumbai, India, 14 April 2020. The Indian state of Maharashtra extended the lockdown until 30 April 2020 in an attempt to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/STR