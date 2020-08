Jammu (India), 17/08/2020.- Hindu devotees pray inside a temple in Jammu, India, 17 August 2020. Places of worship, including temples, mosques and shrines, re-opened in Jammu after remaining closed since the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in March this year. The government has said the re-opening will be strictly guided by standard operating procedure (SOP). (Abierto) EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH