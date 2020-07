Bangalore (India), 17/07/2020.- Indian policemen and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) workers stop motorists for violating the rules and people not wearing the protective masks, during an extended lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 disease in Bangalore, India, 17 July 2020. According to the news reports India had a record one-day spike in coronavirus cases and list as the third country, in regards to total cases, in the world after the United States and Brazil. (Brasil, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV