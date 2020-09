BRITAIN HEALTH CORONAVIRIUS ECONOMY:London (United Kingdom), 13/08/2020.- Diners outside restaurants near Carnaby Street, Central London, Britain, 13 August 2020. According to news reports, the UK is now officially in recession. Britain is set to experience its worst recession on record after data showed the Coronavirus sent the UK economy plunging by over twenty percent for the second quarter of 2020. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER