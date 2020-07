Tehran (Iran (islamic Republic Of)), 27/07/2020.- Iranian women wearing face masks walk on a street in Tehran, Iran, 27 July 2020. According to figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry, 212 death cases from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and more than 2,400 new cases diagnosed within a 24-hour period. (Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH