Central Gaza Strip (Gaza and West Bank), 14/11/2019.- Palestinians inspect a crater at the destroyed house of Islamic Jihad rocket chief Rasmi Abu Malhous family after Israeli air srike in Deir al-Balah town in central Gaza Strip, 14 November 2019. According to reports, Rasmi Abu Malhous has been killed and 12 othere people were wounded in the Israeli airstrike on central Gaza Strip on 14 November. An escalation of tensions between Israel and Gaza erupted following the death of a senior Islamist militant in a precision airstrike, who Israel has accused of being behind recent barrages of rockets. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER