Milan (Italy), 20/03/2020.- The protective face masks sent by China are distributed to the Chinese community, in Milan, Italy, 20 March 2020. Italy declared state of emergency lockdown against the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to prevent the wide spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. (Italia) EFE/EPA/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO