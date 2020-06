Trieste (Italy), 01/06/2020.- A man enjoys a walk in the sea in the historic 'La Lanterna' bathing establishment, known for the dividing wall that divides the male section from that of the females, on the first day of reopening amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Trieste, Italy, 01 June, 2020. Limited entrances are provided at the Lanterna factory ('300 women and 150 men can be present simultaneously') and divided by shifts, morning and afternoon. (Abierto, Italia) EFE/EPA/MAURO ZOCCHI